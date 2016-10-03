A total of 984 persons, who had gun licence, have surrendered their weapons at the respective police stations in the Salem district police limits in the wake of local body elections.

Sanjay Kumar, City Police Commissioner and P. Rajan, Superintendent of Police, recently directed people holding gun licence to surrender their arms at the respective police stations.

A total of 1,431 persons had possessed licence in the Salem district police limits, of which 984 had surrendered their arms till a couple of days ago, according to police sources. The remaining are likely to surrender the arms shortly.