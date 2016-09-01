Something to cheer:Mayor P. Karthiyayini at the Corporation council meeting in Vellore on Wednesday.— Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

People in 60 wards are being provided with sufficient water, she says.

About 95 per cent of work in Vellore Corporation area under Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) that brings Cauvery water to the district has been completed, Mayor P.Karthiyayini said on Wednesday.

Addressing the last council meeting of her term, she said that since the major portion of the CWSS works were complete, people in all the 60 wards of the Corporation received sufficient water through the scheme. She also said that second phase of the Under Ground Sewage Scheme had began.

DMK councillor Raja said that garbage piled up everywhere in Vellore and Kanaru canal was not being desilted. He wanted the mayor to visit the places.

When asked about the problem in garbage clearance, officials cited shortage of manpower as the reason, he said. He also charged that there was delay in issuing birth and death certificates. Another DMK councillor Sakthi said that dogs and cattle roamed around freely in the corporation area and caused accidents. The Mayor told him that cattle were seized recently and there was a plan to sterilise stray dogs.