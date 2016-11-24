95 minor irrigation tanks in Vellore district to be desilted

more-in

The Department of Rural Development is taking steps to desilt 95 minor irrigation tanks by using machines in Vellore district.

Collector S.A. Raman, following a visit to look into various works taken up by the department on Tuesday, said preparatory works were being taken up to desilt the 95 irrigation tanks under the department’s control under Tamil Nadu Village Habitations Improvement scheme. Tenders will be floated soon, a release said.

Officials said they would engage machines to desilt and deepen the tanks, while works for bund formation would also be taken up.

The Collector also said that works to identify places to establish parks and gyms had been taken up. These would come up at a total cost of Rs. 6 crore in 20 blocks of the district.

The department has engaged workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme to desilt channels – measuring nearly 500 km – of the Public Works Department. Fund to the tune of Rs. 34 lakh have been allotted for the work, which would be completed by the end of this month.

Under tree plantation scheme, a target to plant 20 lakh saplings has been fixed for 2016-17. A nursery has been developed in each of the 20 blocks in the district, 4.65 lakh seeds have been sown, and 3.15 lakh plants raised so far. The saplings would be planted in vacant areas belonging to the government and along roadside in rural areas from February next, according to the release.

P. Periyasamy, project director of District Rural Development Agency, and Senthil Kumar, executive engineer were present.