9 loyalistsstripped of party posts

Continuing its crackdown against supporters of R.K. Nagar MLA and dissident party leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, the ruling AIADMK leadership on Tuesday removed nine more of his supporters from party positions.

Most of the functionaries removed are those who were disqualified as legislators, after they withdrew their support to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Party sources confirmed it was part of the crackdown against Mr. Dhinakaran’s supporters.

The nine functionaries who were removed are – M. Kothandapani, S.G. Subramanian, C. Jayanthi Padmanabhan, K. Uma Maheswari, S. Muthiah, V.T. Kalaiselvan, K. Kathirkamu, S. Mariappan Kennady and R. Sundarraj.

The AIADMK had expelled over 40 supporters of Mr. Dhinakaran from the primary membership of the party and stripped two functionaries from their party positions soon after the bypoll for “anti-party activities and bringing disrepute to the party”.

Similar action was later taken against over a hundred functionaries.

Meanwhile, the party has called for a meeting of its MLAs at its headquarters here on Wednesday.