Financial relief of Rs.1,90,78,193 provided to parties concerned

As many as 890 cases cases were settled at a National Lok Adalat organised at the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre here by the District Legal Services Authority on Saturday.

District judge G. Dhanaraj presided. Chairperson of Lok Adalat Mary Anselem and chief judicial magistrate R. Naaraja were present.

At the Adalat, civil disputes, bank-related cases, transport cases and motor vehicle accident claim cases were taken up.

Of the 1,603 cases, 890 were settled and parties got financial relief to the tune of Rs.1,90,78,193.