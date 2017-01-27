80 injured in jallikattu held in Ariyalur district

more-in

: As many as 80 persons, mostly bystanders, were injured at a jallikattu organised at Palinganatham village in Ariyalur district on Thursday though officials had refused permission for the event citing “improper safety arrangements for spectators”.

Seven of them suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment. They were identified as S. Sankar (45) of Palinganatham, Raja (30) of Villupuram, Dhandayuthapani (45) of Samayapuram, Boopalan (25) of Pullambadi, Ramesh (26) of Thuraiyur, Thirunavukarasu (30) of Keezha Arasur and Karthick (35) of Keezha Palur. Most of them suffered multiple fractures as bulls gored them. While a few of them suffered injuries when they were trying to tame the bulls, others were standing on the narrow lane, where the bull-taming sport was conducted.

While the organisers went on releasing the bulls one after another by announcing prize money on each of them, the panic-stricken relatives and friends of those injured were seen rushing to the medical camp area to ascertain their condition. Several of them cried inconsolably on seeing their loved ones bleeding profusely.

“I pleaded with him this morning not to take part in jallikattu considering the risk associated with it. However, he did not listen to me. If jallikattu was not allowed, he would not have been hurt. Now, I am looking for divine help to save him,” said Mary of Palinganatham after seeing her husband Sankar being taken in an ambulance for treatment.

However, M. Preethu (21) of No.1 Tolgate in Tiruchi, who received first aid after being gored by a bull, said that he came to participate in jallikattu despite knowing the dangers associated with it. He felt happy that he had taken part in the traditional sport of Tamils.

Hundreds of spectators from Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram and other areas witnessed the event held in Palinganatham village after a gap of about seven years. More than 300 bulls were let loose from the vaadivasal.

Though the State government has simplified the rules for conducting jallikattu, a senior official of the revenue department told The Hindu that the organisers had gone ahead with jallikattu in spite of a warning given to them not to organise the event on a narrow lane, which had open drainage along both sides. They were asked to organise the event on an open ground complying with safety norms. However, the organisers ignored it.