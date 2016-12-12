8-year-old dies in wall collapse in Kancheepuram

more-in

An eight-year-old girl died in a wall collapse on Monday in Kancheepuram district as cyclone Vardah was about to make the landfall near Chennai.

According to official sources, the incident took place at around 12.30 p.m. when the victim and her brother came out of their house at TELC School Street, Melamaiyur in Chengalpattu taluk.

When they were about to return to their home, the compound wall collapsed and fell on them. The girl died on the spot, and her brother sustained injuries.

He was rushed to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital, sources said.