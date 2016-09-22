To ensure smooth polling during the forthcoming civic polls, in which over 3.84 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in Tirunelveli Corporation area, eight Assistant Returning Officers and 31 Zonal Officers will be deployed.

According to Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, who is also the Returning Officer, the urban civic body had 4,11,831 residents and the number rose to 4,73,637 in 2011.

While the entire Palayamkottai Assembly constituency falls within the Corporation limits with the wards 5 to 39, a part of Tirunelveli Assembly segment – wards 1 to 4 and 40 to 55 - forms the remaining portion of the urban civic body.

While ward 26 in Melapalayam Zone has the highest number of 16,608 voters, ward 6 under Thatchanallur Zone has only 4,321 voters.

Voter awareness programmes are being organised at various levels to encourage all eligible voters to enrol their names and special camps for enrolment of voters conducted.

“We’ll ensure free and fair polls by deploying adequate number of police personnel during the election,” Mr. Sivasubramanian also added.