The Mahila Court here has awarded 7 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs. 3,000 on a share auto driver for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl on the pretext of marrying her.

According to prosecution, M. Ramachandran (20), a share auto driver from Netaji Nagar here was in love with a girl from the same area, who was working in a textile showroom. On April 4, 2014 night, the girl missed the last bus passing through the area where her house was located. She called Ramachandran over the phone and asked him to drop her near the house.

Ramachandran, who came to the spot on his bike, took her to a workshop in a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. Even as the girl’s parents were searching for her, he dropped the victim near the house around 3 a.m. When the girl’s mother grilled her, she narrated the ordeal she underwent.

Even though the girl’s parents pleaded with Ramachandran to marry her, he refused. The girl then filed a complaint with the police, who arrested Ramachandran.

When the defence counsel argued that Ramachandran should be acquitted as he had physical relationship with the girl, a major, only with her consent, Mahila Court Judge J. Flora was of the view that the accused had committed sexual assault in the pretext of marrying the girl.

As he ditched her after committing the crime, he should be punished as per the laws of the land, especially Section 114 of Indian Evidence Act.