A total of 775 nominations were filed for various local body posts on the third day here on Wednesday. Twenty six candidates filed papers for village panchayat president post, one candidate for district panchayat ward member post, 758 for the post of village panchayat ward member, nine for town panchayat ward member posts, two for municipal councillors, three for corporation council members and two for panchayat union ward member posts. The AIADMK candidates had filed their nominations for the 48 councils of Dindigul Corporation on Tuesday. A total of 1,102 candidates filed their papers to contest for various local body posts in the district so far.

Theni

A total of 445 candidates filed their papers on the third day of nominations in Theni district. Forty four candidates filed papers for the post of village panchayat president, two candidates for district panchayat ward member post, 379 for village panchayat ward member and 10 for town panchayat ward member posts, four for municipal councillors and six for panchayat union ward member posts. A total of 539 nominations have been filed for 1,912 posts in local bodies in the district so far.