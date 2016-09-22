: A 70-year-old woman, who is suspected to have been raped in Rasipuram taluk here on Wednesday, died while being taken to the hospital.

According to police, the victim, who was begging for a living, used to take shelter at an abandoned government building in Samthuvapuram under the Vennadur police station limits.

Her brother and his wife, who also stayed with her, had gone out on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, passers-by found the septuagenarian lying unconscious and informed the police.

She was taken to the Government Hospital in Rasipuram, where injuries found on her body suggested that she could have been sexually abused.

On the advice of doctors there, she was being shifted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital but she died on the way.

The Vennandur police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine if she was raped.

