As many as 70 prisoners lodged at the Salem Central Prison have been granted two days parole on October 27 and 28 to celebrate Deepavali with their families.

Woman commits suicide

A 35-year-old woman committed suicide by self-immolation at her residence in Chinna Mudalaipatti here on Tuesday. It is said that she had a dispute with her husband Sundarrajan, an autorickshaw driver.

The body was taken to District Government Headquarters Hospital. Town police have registered a case. Those with a suicidal tendency could contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.

Driver held

Duraisamy (42), driver of the private bus that hit a two-wheeler causing death of four members of a family near Lathuvadi on Namakkal – Mohanur Road on Monday evening, was arrested by the police here on Tuesday. The incident took place near Kondichettipatti, when the bus coming from Mohanur hit the motorcycle. He was produced in the court and lodged at prison.