Girl run over by bus

An 11-year-old girl was killed on the spot when a private bus ran over her while she was crossing the road at Kodangipatti village near here on Tuesday.

The deceased was V. Nitya, a sixth class student in a private school and native of Kodangipatti village.

According to eye witnesses over speeding on part of the bus caused the accident.

Local people along with students picketed Theni-Bodi highway demanding action against private bus operator and driver. They also attacked the bus. The wind shields of the bus were smashed. Traffic was closed on this road for more than an hour. All buses plying between Bodi and Theni were diverted through the alternative road.