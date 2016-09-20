Corporation Commissioner K.R. Selvaraj released the final electoral roll for the local body elections in which there are 6,96,182 electors in all the 60 wards in the corporation limits.

All the 60 wards comes under the three Assembly constituencies that has 3,43,834 men electors, 3,52,271 female electors and 77 electors in other category. In Salem West Assembly constituency of the total 1,84,384 electors, there are 91,908 men electors, 92,442 women electors and 34 in others category. In Salem North Assembly constituency of the total 2,48,626 electors, there are 1,22,376 men electors, 1,26,233 female electors and 17 in other category. In Salem South Assembly constituency, of the total 2,63,172 electors, there are 1,29,550 men electors, 1,33,596 female electors and 26 electors in other category.

Officials said that during the local body elections in 2011, there were 2,86,229 men electors, 2,84,633 female electors and 42 electors in other category. The total number of electors was 5,70,904 which is 1,25,278 electors lower than the present electors. Also, during 2011 local body election, the number of polling station was 626 and was increased to 662 for the ensuing election.

