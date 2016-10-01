Explaining rules:Collector S. Natarajan addressing an all-party meeting at the Collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Friday. SP N. Manivannan is present.— Photo: L. Balachandar

A total of 6,828 candidates have filed nominations to seek election from urban and rural local bodies scheduled for October 17 and 19 on the fifth day for filing papers on Friday in the two districts.

A total of 4,287 candidates have filed their papers in Ramanathapuram district and a majority of 1,212 to seek election from village panchayat wards, followed by 1,135 as village panchayat presidents, 173 to contest in town panchayat wards and 170 in panchayat union wards.

In Sivaganga district, a total of 3,994 candidates filed their papers.

A majority of 1,978 candidates filed papers to contest from village panchayat wards followed by 1,324 as village panchayat presidents, 344 to contest in town panchayat wards and 129 in panchayat union wards. With this, a total of 5,307 candidates have so far filed papers in the district.

All party meet

Meanwhile, Collector S. Natarajan chaired an all party meeting with Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan and explained the code of conduct to the representatives of recognised political parties who attended the meeting here on Friday.

The Collector, who is the District Election Officer, said the district administration has set up 2,099 polling stations and made elaborate arrangements for peaceful polling.

He said the Supplementary electoral roll with September 23 as qualifying date, would be released on October 3, the last date for receiving nominations.

He said the political parties should adhere to the code of conduct and cooperate with the district administration and police and ensure that the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner.

General public could call the toll free numbers 1800 425 7038 and 1800 425 7039 and lodge election related complaints, the Collector said. Mr. Manivannan said police have identified sensitive, vulnerable and critical polling stations and would post adequate security to ensure peaceful polling.

Polling process in the sensitive polling stations would be monitored through CCTV cameras, he also said.