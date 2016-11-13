National Lok Adalat held here on Saturday settled 681 cases amicably and the concerned litigants settled for a cumulative compensation of Rs. 4.89 crore.

G. Dhanaraj, District Judge and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), presided over the National Lok Adalat.

The adalat took up cases of civil disputes, bank and cheque related cases, motor vehicle accident compensation cases, and so on.

Several judicial officers took part in the programme.

DLSA administrative officer Annamalai made arrangements.