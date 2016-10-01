Incumbent Mayor Savithri Gopal of the AIADMK canvassing votes in Thanjavur on Friday. Former Minister R. Vaithilingam is seen.— Photo: R.M. Rajarathinam

: More aspirants filed their nominations papers for the various local body offices in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district on Friday.

In Thanjavur district, 6,239 persons filed their nominations for various positions in the local bodies during the day. That included 4,084 for the village panchayat ward members, another 1,465 for the village panchayat president office, a further 314 nominations for the town panchayat ward members, 236 for panchayat union ward member offices, 71 for the Thanjavur Corporation Councillor positions and 51 nominations for the Kumbakonam and Pattukkottai municipalities.

In Tiruvarur district, 67 persons filed nominations for the four municipalities in the district taking the total entries to 86. While 32 persons filed papers for contesting ward member positions in Tiruthuraipoondi Municipality, 13 filed for Mannargudi, 12 for Koothanallur and 10 for Tiruvarur Municipality.

As for ward member offices in the seven town panchayats, the day saw 97 nominations with Nidamagalam claiming the top spot with 33 nominations followed by Muthupettai with 23 and Valangaiman with 17.

On the panchayat side, 18 nominations were received during the day for the District Panchayat ward member offices, 192 for the panchayat union ward member positions, 2,985 for the village panchayat ward member positions and 860 nominations for the village panchayat president offices in Tiruvarur district.

Nagapattinam

Over 5,800 candidates filed their nomination papers for various local bodies in the district on Friday.

As many as 4,410 nominations were filed for village panchayat wards, 942 for village panchayat presidents, 215 for panchayat union wards, 142 for municipal wards, 130 for town panchayat wards and 16 for district panchayat wards. With this, 8,779 nominations have been filed so far for the 4,335 posts in various local bodies in the district.

Ariyalur

As many as 3,385 nominations were filed for the local body elections in Ariyalur district on Friday. This included 2,513 nominations for village panchayat wards, 630 for village panchayat presidents, 134 for panchayat union wards, 62 for town panchayat wards, 24 for municipal wards and 22 for district panchayat wards.

A total of 4,656 nominations have been filed so far in the district, which has 2,057 posts in various local bodies.

Perambalur

A total number of 1,819 persons filed their nominations in Perambalur district.

As many as 1,324 of them had filed their papers for the post of panchayat ward members and 363 for the post of panchayat presidents. A total number of 2,513 members had filed their nominations till now.The last date for filing of nomination is October 3.