National-level medallist C. Dinesh and about 50 cyclists who had taken part in the state and national level meets were among the 140 cyclists vying for honours in the 60th State level cycling competition, which began here on Saturday.

Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan and Collector S. Natarajan flagged of the track cycling competition at the Sethupathy Seethakathi Sports Stadium here. The Ramnad District Cycling Association is hosting the three-day competition for the first time in sixty years.

The competitions are being held for boys and girls in three categories – under 18, under 16 and under 14 years, covering a distance of one to four km in track cycling and 10 to 70 km in road cycling, S. Radhakrishnan, Honorary Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cycling Association said.

Besides men and women in the above 21 years category, 110 boys and 30 girls in the under 18, under 16 and under 14 categories were taking part in the competition, he said.

The track cycling would be completed on Sunday and the road cycling on Monday, he said.