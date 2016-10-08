Six activists of Akila Bhartiya Vidya Parishath (ABVP), the student’s wing of the BJP, took out a bike rally to Kashmir from Kanniyakumari on Friday.

The students faced an initial hiccup, as the local unit of the ABVP had failed to obtain necessary permission from the police, however, they were allowed to undertake their rally as per the schedule after getting a written request, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Venugopal.

Mr. Venugopal said that there was a lack of communication between the students and the local unit, the students were accorded permission after a written request was recieved from them.

The bike rally was led by Chinta Rajasekara Rao of Vijayawada. The rally was flagged off by State vice president of BJP M.R. Gandhi.