The number was 5.79 cr. when the State went to polls in May.

Strong enrolment of women voters has increased the size of the electorate in Tamil Nadu by two lakhs in the draft electoral rolls released by the Election Commission of India on September 1 this year. Currently, there are about five lakh more women voters in the State than men.

According to the latest update, Tamil Nadu has 5,81,40,954 registered voters on the rolls, including 2,93,09,222 women, 2,88,27,134 men and 4,598 transgender persons.

When the State went for polls in May 19 this year, there were 5.79 crore voters. A senior official said people who enrol themselves till the official announcement of the schedule for the local body polls would be eligible for voting in the civic polls.

With over 6.02 lakh voters in the draft electoral rolls, Shozhinganallur in Kancheepuram district continues to have the highest number of registered voters in any Assembly constituency in the State. However, it may be noted that the voter turnout in this constituency during the May 19 Assembly polls was one of the lowest in the State at 57.38 per cent.

“It may be because several families, which were living along the banks of water bodies in the city were resettled in areas like Semmancherry and Okkiam Thoraipakkam, which fall within the Shozhinganallur constituency,” Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni said.

Replying to another query, he said enrolment of voters in the electoral rolls was an ongoing process and all eligible persons should enrol themselves to exercise their democratic duty in the elections to come.

There are 10 Assembly constituencies in the State which have less than two lakh voters in them.