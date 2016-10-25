A total of 509 cameras were installed at various points in the city and were being monitored round-the-clock to prevent crime activities during the Deepavali celebrations here.

City Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that to ensure safe and incident-free shopping for the pubic and also to ensure shopping without fear, surveillance has been stepped up across the city. Also, police personnel in plain clothes were monitoring the crowd movement to prevent untoward incidents.

He said that 11 persons were arrested for attempting to rob from the public and 202 persons were arrested as preventive measures.

The commissioner said that 200 home guards were deployed for regulating traffic and also for managing crowd in the city. He warned action against persons involving in creating law and order issue and persons involving in teasing women and shoppers. Women police were posted in places where women gather in large numbers, he added.