Around 500 players took part in the Tamil Nadu State senior badminton championship, which concluded here recently.

The four-day championship was organised by the Karur District Badminton Association.

Five events

The championship featured five events – men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

A. Arun Kumar of Chennai and V.S. Varshini of Madurai won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively. Lokesh Viswanathan (Coimbatore) and V. Vembarasan (Kancheepuram) in the men’s doubles and S. Kshmaa and V.S. Varshini of Madurai in the women’s doubles emerged victorious. V. Vembarasan (Kancheepuram) and S. Shamita Devi (Virudhunagar) clinched the mixed doubles title.

Prizes distributed

T.K. Rajasekaran, Superintendent of Police, gave away the prizes.