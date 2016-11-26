50 years of rehabilitating patients

Mary Verghese Institute of Rehabilitation began with two rooms but it has 83 beds and treats as many as 800 patients a year.

more-in

A spinal injury led Mary Verghese to set up the CMC institute in 1966

Christian Medical College’s Mary Verghese Institute of Rehabilitation at Bagayam is turning 50 years today (November 26). As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, the institute is expanding its facility to accommodate more patients by adding another floor.

To encapsulate its journey over the last five decades, the institute will also release a coffee table book – You Raise Me Up To More Than I Can Be – during the celebrations.

It was on November 26, 1966 that Mary Verghese established the institution. Ms. Verghese, who was a student of CMC, suffered a spinal cord injury in a road accident. This led to paraplegia, inability to move both legs from waist down.

“She was wheelchair-bound following the injury. As there were no facilities at that time in the country, she went to Australia for rehabilitation. When she came back, she realised that there were no centres of rehabilitation in India and decided to pursue higher training in physical medicine and rehabilitation,” Raji Thomas, head, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, CMC, told reporters on Friday.

Known as “the surgeon on wheelchair”, Ms. Verghese returned to the country and set up the rehabilitation institute at CMC. It received its first patient in January 1967, she added.

The institute that began with two rooms admitting 16 patients now has 83 beds and treats as many as 800 patients a year. “We receive patients from all over the country, particularly from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. We get patients with spinal cord injuries, brain injury, strokes and children with cerebral palsy for rehabilitation,” Dr. Thomas said. The out-patient department at the hospital sees 21,000 patients a year.

“A multi-disciplinary team is important for rehabilitation of persons. Apart from doctors and nurses, our team includes physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, psychologists, social workers, prosthetists and orthotists,” she said.

Among other features of the institution is the GAIT analysis laboratory that was set up in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, in 1989. It measures different walking patterns.

It is also the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for Development of Rehabilitation Technology, Capacity Building and Disability Prevention. The institute provides vocational training such as tailoring and carpentry for patients and also trains them in sports.

Pippa Deodhar, a freelancer, said the coffee table book looks into the history of the institute and narrates stories of patients and care givers to understand what rehabilitation meant in real life.