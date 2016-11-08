Five medical students who were pulled away by giant waves while swimming in the sea were rescued by fishermen at Bommayarpalayam near here on Sunday.

The students — Navin (23), Chandru (23), Asha (23), Ajith (21), all residents of Kollam in Kerala and Gautam (23) from Tiruchi were studying MBBS in the Government Medical College in Tiruchy.

The students arrived in Bommayarpalayam and were staying in a hotel.

On Sunday evening, the students ventured into the sea for a swim and they were dragged by a giant wave.

Hearing their cries for help, fishermen rescued and admitted them to the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Further inquiries are on.