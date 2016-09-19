The mangled remains of the bus and the lorry that collided hean-on near Karur on Sunday.

Five persons, including three women, were killed and 20 persons injured in a road accident at Mocchakottampalayam near here on Sunday.

The accident occurred when a Tiruchi-bound bus from Tiruppur hit an upcoming sand-laden lorry. It was on its way to Tiruppur from Kulithalai.

Sources said the bus hit the lorry when it was trying to overtake another vehicle. Appachi (45) of Kangeyam, Dhanalakshmi (24) of Thavalaiveeranpatti near Manapparai in Tiruchi district and Rajathi (60) of Lakhsmi Nagar in Tiruppur, who were travelling in the bus, died on the spot.

Pazhaniammal (60) of Thennilai, who was admitted to a hospital in Salem and Jai Akash (8) of Sulthanpettai in Tiruppur, who was taken to a hospital in Coimbatore, succumbed to their injuries.

Yuvaraj, bus driver, Karuthamma of Mookanankurichi and Dhayalan (12) of Karur were among those injured.

They were all admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.

Traffic on Karur-Coimbatore road was affected for about an hour due to the accident.

Karur town police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, M. Thambidurai, Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha and M.R. Vijayabhaskar, Minister for Transport, and senior officials met the injured at the hospital.