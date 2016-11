Twin tech Academy: Session on Role of Information Technology in Healthcare, Indian Society for Training and Development, No. 37, Nelson Manickam Road, Aminjikarai, 3 p.m.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment: National festival on Therapeutic Sports, Scope International sports ground, Kovalam, 10 a.m.

Builder’s Association of India – Southern Centre: Platinum Jubilee Celebration, M. Venkaiah Naidu Union Minister for Urban development to preside, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, 8.55 a.m.

Amethyst: Exhibition of painting and photography by Natasha Raj, Whites Road, Royapettah, 10 a.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...