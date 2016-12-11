470 died of shock over Jaya’s demise: AIADMK

The funeral procession of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J. Jayalalithaa on December 6, 2016. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

The ruling AIADMK today said 470 persons had died of “shock” after the demise of party supremo and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on December 5, and announced a relief of Rs. 3 lakhs each to the families.

The party released a list of 190 persons, who had died of shock, and said the toll of such persons stood at 470.

Condoling their death, the party announced a welfare fund of Rs. 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Further, a total of six persons had attempted suicide so far, it said, releasing the details of four such persons.

The party had already named one person who had allegedly attempted suicide and another who had severed his finger after coming to know of Jayalalithaa’s death, and announced Rs. 50,000 for them.

The funeral procession of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J. Jayalalithaa at Marina beach in Chennai on December 6, 2016. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The party also announced Rs. 50,000 today for the four persons towards their medical treatment.

Having had hospitalised since September 22, 68-year-old Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4, and passed away the next day.