A total of 450 candidates filed their nomination papers for the posts of councillors for Salem City Municipal Corporation on Monday.

A total of 450 candidates filed their papers with eight Assistant Returning Officers in four zones. It includes Suramangalam Zone – 112 nominations, Hasthampatti Zone – 89 nominations, Ammapet Zone – 116 nominations and Kondalampatti Zone – 133 nominations.

DMK’s Dr. G. Soodamani, a former Mayor, filed his nomination paper for the post of councillor (ward 43), while V. Deivalingam, the sitting DMK councillor from ward 10, had filed nomination paper as independent candidate after he was denied ticket by the party. Officials said that a total of 743 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the post of councillors for 60 wards.

While the AIADMK is contesting in all the 60 wards, DMK is contesting in 54 wards, while Congress and Indian Union Muslim League are contesting in five and one ward respectively.

Apart from them, many independents have filed their nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will begin on Tuesday while candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on October 6.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed for a while outside Ammapet Zone office in the city when a scuffle broke out between a policeman and DMK cadre during filing of nomination here on Monday. Supporters of candidates clashed with police here and at Namakkal Municipality office, as police restricted entry for them into the office of the Returning Officers.