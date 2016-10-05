Forty-four students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Thandalai near Jayankondam suffered injuries after being stung by wasps. The incident occurred when the students were playing at a ground near to a temple on Tuesday. The wasps were said to have been stirred when a few students threw stones on a hive and stung the students.

The injured students were rushed to the government hospital in Jayankondam for treatment. Eleven of them were discharged and the others were undergoing treatment, sources said.