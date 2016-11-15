Timely intervention of officials led to stopping of 44 child marriages that were to take place in the district between January and October.

Under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, a training programme for field workers was organised by the Social Welfare Department and District Child Protection Unit here recently. Collector M. Asia Mariam said that the role of field workers is very vital in ensuring that the children in distress are protected. She said that of the 44 children rescued from marriages, 24 were pursuing their studies at special schools while the rest were with their parents. She said that 86 child workers were rescued from various places in the district and 44 were pursuing their studies. Six children were sexually abused and were provided counselling and were continuing their education, she added. Creating awareness among the children and the parents on various child protection laws would help in protecting the children, the collector said.

Any children in distress or the public if they come across children in problems can call the Childline at 1098 so that immediate action can be taken in rescuing and rehabilitating them. Under the Sponsorship and Foster Care Approval Committee (SFCAC) assistance for children who lost their parents, 40 children were given assistance in 2013-14 and 41 children in 2014-15.

District Child Protection Officer P. Prabhu and District Child Welfare Committee member Jeyabal Sundar Singh provided training to the participants.