A total of 44 out of 51 AIADMK nominees for the ward councillor elections to the Thanjavur Corporation filed their papers on Tuesday.

While 18 sitting councillors have been re-nominated, 16 green horns have been fielded by the party. There are 26 woman contestants.

A group AIADMK candidates garlanded the MGR and Anna statues and reached the Corporation complex where police stopped them 100 metres before the venue and allowed only five persons along with each contestant to file the papers.

Prominent among the nominees were Mayor Savithri Gopal, Karunthattankudi zone party leader Arivudainambi, Fort area secretary Punniyamoorthy and party advocates’ wing joint secretary A.G. Thangappan.

Later in the day, the DMK town secretary and sitting councillor representing the 16th ward, T.K.G. Neelamegam trooped in to file his papers. Since he could not produce the party support affidavit, as the DMK is yet to officials release its list of contestants, at the time of his filing of nomination papers he is being treated as an independent. Sources said that he had clarified that he had field the papers since Tuesday was his birthday and promised to produce the party affidavit once the DMK released the candiates list.