As many as 419 candidates filed their nomination papers for various posts in rural and urban local bodies in Kanniyakumari district on the third day of filing of nominations on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of nominations filed had gone up to 557, District Election Officer Sajjansingh R. Chavan said in a statement.

In view of the local body elections to be held in two phases for rural and urban local bodies on October 17 and 19, the district administration established a control room at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Control room

The control room, with a dedicated toll-free number 1800 599 8010, would function round the clock till October 24 to receive election-related complaints from the public.

The control room was inaugurated by District Election Officer and Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan, said a release issued by the Personal Assistant to Collector (Development) here on Wednesday.

‘Surrender firearms’

Firearm licence holders had been asked to hand over their firearms to the nearest police stations immediately.

The licence holders should resist from using their weapons till further orders. Violation of this order would attract stringent action as per law.

Firearms would be handed over to the respective licensees after the local body elections were over, Mr. Chavan said in another statement.