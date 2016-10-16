The Ramanathapuram division of the Postal Department has enlisted about 4,000 Savings Bank (SB) accounts and more than 100 Rural Postal Life Insurance accounts for a total assured sum of Rs 1.25 crore during the National Postal Week celebrations from October 9.

After observing World Postal Day on October 9, the Department officials, led by N. J. Udaya Singh, Superintendent of Post Offices, Ramanathapuram division launched special drives in schools and colleges on the occasion of SB Account day on October 10 and enlisted more than 4,000 accounts.

Students and the general public evinced interest in opening SB accounts with the postal department and this showed people’s trust with India Post, Mr. Singh said. Sivasubramaniam, who had opened a SB account in 1965 and had been maintaining the account for more than 25 years, was honoured on the occasion.

On Philately Day on October 13, the Department organised philatelic exhibition with the help of philatelists, showcasing more than 4,000 stamps, including some rare stamps made of diamond, gold and silver. Students from various schools and general public visited the exhibition, organised at Syed Ammal Higher Secondary school.

Like last year, noted Philatelist Jebaraj Michael, a retired Head Master from Thoothukudi displayed his rich collections, including stamps from more than 100 foreign countries at the exhibition. Laser and 3D stamps hogged the limelight this year. He addressed a workshop on philately and encouraged students to take up stamp collection.

They could open a Philately Deposit Account in select post offices and regularly receive stamps, he suggested.

Observing Postal Life Insurance (PLI) Day on October 14, the officials conducted special ‘melas’ and drive for opening PLI accounts for government employees and Rural PLI (RPLI) accounts for the general public,S Vijaya Gomathy, Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices, said. About 110 RPLI accounts were opened by the public for a total assured sum of Rs 1.25 crore, she added.

The week long celebrations drew to a close on Saturday with employees taking out a rally showcasing the products of postal department on the occasion of Business Development Day.

The employees distributed pamphlets, listing out the products available in the department to cater to various needs of the public, she said.