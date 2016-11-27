4 wild dogs found dead

more-in

Four Asiatic wild dogs, known as the Dhole, were found dead in the Masinagudi range in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Saturday.

Forest Department staff stumbled upon the remains of the animals, including two females, on Saturday morning. E. Vijayaraghavan, forest veterinarian (MTR), said it was unclear whether the animals were poisoned.

“We have collected samples of visceral organs and stomach content for forensic analysis. We can reach a conclusion about the cause of death only after we get the results,” he said.

Protected species

B. Sadayappan, Forest Range Officer (Masinagudi Range), said that the Dhole was protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, and that the chances of the animals being poisoned by people are remote.