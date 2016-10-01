: Four girls studying in Class X at the Government Higher Secondary School, Koneripatti near Edappadi allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poisonous seeds in the school premises on Friday morning.

The girls, all minors, are undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in the city where their condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, the girls, who had turned up for a special class at the school, allegedly consumed the seeds before the class commenced for the day. All of them vomited instantly, following which the teachers rushed them to a government hospital.