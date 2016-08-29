Visual delight:Minister for Khadi and Village IndustriesG. Baskaran at the 3D photo exhibition being held at the Government Museum in Sivaganga on Sunday.

Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G Baskaran inaugurated an exhibition of three dimensional images jointly organised by the Government Museum, Sivaganga and ‘Kalaimagal Oviya Payirchi Maiyyam’ (coaching centre).

After inaugurating the exhibition at the Government Museum here on Sunday, the Minister, accompanied by local MP P. R. Senthilnathan, viewed the images of animals and natural scenes, wearing 3D glass.

After 2009, the Government Museum has come out with the three dimensional images in association with the local coaching centre, T. Packirisamy, Museum Curator, said.

About 100 images, developed by Mr. Muthukrishnan, founder of the coaching centre and president of the District Artists Association were displayed in the exhibition, he said.

He said 50 odd images could be viewed through 3D glasses and another 50 could be viewed through the naked eye.

The museum has made available 60 3D glasses for school students and the general public to enjoy the exhibition, he said.

The museum has planned to hold the exhibition for three months, he added.

