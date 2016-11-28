37-acre eco park at Courtallam crying for attention

more-in

What was once billed as the biggest and beautiful eco park near Five Falls at Courtallam in Tirunelveli district is now merely an eyesore. But for the trees and plants, all man-made structures are in a bad shape. For the record, the eco park was established during 2012 on 37 acres at an outlay of Rs.5.73 crore.

The park was established with the prime objective of creating awareness of conserving the rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats and its delicate ecosystem.

Now, the entire pathway is littered with dry leaves, dust bins are broken, the roof of the poly green house is shattered, the butterfly house and food court are empty and the rest rooms and play equipment damaged.

Talking to The Hindu, eco park officials attributed the current state for the want of funds, lack of maintenance staff and very little rains from the monsoon for the last few years. “Visitors will come only during the monsoon. Besides, there are no regular transport services to this park. We are doing our best to attract tourists. Last year, several scores of people visited it. To increase the revenue, we have started selling nursery,” said an official.

About the food court, he said as there were enough restaurants near the Five Falls, people tend to eat there. Some of the visitors also carried food along with them. Hence, they had to shut down the food court. Moreover, it was located at the far end of the park.

“To attract visitors and generate more revenue, we started a flower show recently. We have also asked for more funds to maintain the park in its original form. We have been assigned 10 workers to carry out maintenance, but only four of them turn up for duty. It is hard to maintain the big park with only handful of workers,” he said.