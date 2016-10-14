Taking stock:S. Sundaravadivelu, Secretary to Puducherry Government, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, inspecting a fair price shop at Thenur in Tirunallar on Thursday.

The process will be completed in Karaikal today

As many as 3,447 applications have been received so far during the summary revision of electoral roll currently in progress, said S. Sundaravadivelu, Secretary to Puducherry Government, Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affair.

Addressing election officials and representatives of all political parties at a meeting held here on Thursday, Mr. Sundaravadivelu, who is also observer for the summary revision for the district, said that the summary revision would be completed by October 14.

He also listened to a few suggestions from the representatives of major political parties.

Earlier, Mr. Sundaravadivelu inspected the process of summary revision at a few places in Karaikal and Tirunallar.

Mangalette Dinesh, Additional Collector and R. Kesavan, Sub-Collector were present.

Accompanied by officials, Mr. Sundaravadivelu inspected the fair price shop near Tirunallar.

He verified the weights and measures and also the quantity of rice being distributed to the card-holders.