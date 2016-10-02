A total of 335 nominations were received for various posts in local bodies in the district on Saturday.

While four nominations were received for district panchayat ward members, 43 were received for Salem Corporation wards, nine for municipal wards, 17 for town panchayat wards, 29 for panchayat union wards, 30 for village panchayat president posts and 203 for village panchayat wards, according to official sources.

Namakkal

A total of 206 nominations were received in Namakkal district on Saturday.

While five were received for district panchayat wards, 23 were received for municipal wards, 17 for town panchayat wards, 13 for panchayat union wards, 35 for village panchayat president posts and 113 for panchayat wards, official sources said.