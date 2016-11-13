On mutual acceptance:Lok Adalat in progress at Pudukottai on Saturday.

A total of 3,199 cases were resolved leading to a settlement of about Rs. 5.25 crore at the National Mega Lok Adalat held across the district on Saturday.

The settlement included 287 cases of non-performing assets (NPA) settled for Rs. 1.98 crore, 84 motor-vehicle accident cases for Rs. 2.16 crore, seven maintenance disputes for Rs. 17.25 lakh.

T. V. Tamilselvi, Principal District Judge, inaugurated the adalat. Judicial officers P. Indirani, T. V. Anilkumar, Kings Christopher, S. Prince Samuelraj and Nagarajan purused the documents and held discussion with the litigants before arriving at the settlement. The adalat was held simultaneously at Alangudi, Keeranur, Pudukottai and Tirumayam courts.

Perambalur

At the National Mega Lok Adalat held here, a total of 850 cases were settled for about Rs. 2.08 crore.

It included 108 motor vehicle accident cases for Rs. 1.06 crore, 645 criminal cases for Rs. 9.20 lakh and three civil disputes for Rs. 3.35 lakh. M. Nazeema Banu, Principal and District Judge, presided over the adalat.