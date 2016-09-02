New career:N. Tamil Selvan, ADGP Armed Reserve, Chennai, takes the guard of honour at the passing-out parade in Vellore on Thursday. (Right) Trainees display their skills in martial art.— Photos: C. Venkatachalapathy

Six-month training at Vellore Police Recurits School comes to a close

: A total of 311 police recruits passed out of the Police Recruits School (PRS) functioning on the premises of the Vellore Fort on Thursday. N. Tamilselvan, Additional Director General of Police, Armed Reserve, Chennai, reviewed the parade and presented medals to best trainees on the occasion.

The six-month-long basic practice, which commenced on February 26, 2016, included components on law, physical training, weapons training, firing, commando training and self-defence techniques such as karate, swimming and driving. .

Special trainers and guest lecturers were roped in. The police recruits also underwent training in the Tamil Nadu Special Police battalion for a month. The men conducted a flash parade on the occasion that was followed by display of their skills. Awards were presented to trainees who had performed well in various categories during the training period. S. Kalaiarasan came first in law studies, P. Rajeshkumar stood first in parade, and A. Udayasankar came first in firing, a press release said. Among others, principal of PRS V. Kasiviswanathan and vice-principal M. Ravichandan were present.