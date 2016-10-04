Of the 159 polling booths, eight designated sensitive

A total of 304 nominations have been filed for the 51 wards in Thanjavur Corporation as the last day of filing nominations saw 162 papers being submitted on Monday. Scrutiny of the nominations will be undertaken by the five Assistant Returning Officers on Tuesday and the last date for withdrawal is October 6.

Of the 162 nominations received on Monday, 84 were by men and 78 were from women aspirants.

There are 51 wards in the Corporation of which 26 have been reserved for women, including three for Scheduled Caste women, two under Scheduled Caste general category while the rest 23 have been categorised as common for all.

As many as 159 polling booths will be established and among them eight have been designated sensitive.

Polling will take place on October 17 and counting of votes will be done on October 21.

All election-related processes must be completed by October 24 and the first meeting of the newly-elected councillors is scheduled for October 26.

The Mayor will be selected through indirect elections on November 2.