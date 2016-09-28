A special police team seized 300 kg of ganja worth Rs. 30 lakh during a surprise vehicle check on Uthamapalayam Bypass near here on Tuesday.

Two persons were arrested in this connection. A lorry used for smuggling the narcotic substance was also seized from them.

The arrested were Mani (37) of Cumbum and Manmadhan (41) of Usilampatti.

The police intercepted a mini lorry proceeding to Cumbum from Usilampatti and found 15 bags of ganja, each weighing 20 kg, in it. After preliminary investigation, the police found that the accused were smuggling the ganja to Kerala through Theni. Further investigation is on.