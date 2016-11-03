Around 30 persons sustained injuries in a head-on collision involving a private bus and a lorry laden with iron rods on the by-pass Road in Chidambaram in the early hours of Wednesday. The accident occurred at around 1 a.m.

Police said the lorry carrying iron rods was headed from Chennai to Karaikal when a cow suddenly crossed the by-pass Road. The lorry driver Lakshmanan of Chennai applied the brakes immediately to avoid hitting the cow. But he lost control and the vehicle ran over the cow and collided with a private bus going from Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district to Chennai.

The cow died in the impact of the accident. Around 30 persons, including the drivers of the two vehicles and passengers in the private bus, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Chidambaram Government Hospital and Raja Muthiah Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.