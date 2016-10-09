The flying squad of the civil supplies department headed by Special Tahsildhar M. Ignatius Xavier seized 3-tonne rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) near Kalyakkavilai in Kanniyakumari district in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Mr. Xaiver, the team members intercepted a mini van loaded with wooden logs on Kuzhithurai flyover at about 5 a.m. Seeing the team, the driver fled past.

While checking it was found that 3 tonnes of rice neatly packed in 51 gunny bags were concealed under the wooden logs.