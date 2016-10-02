Three youths were arrested by the Kanniyakumari police on Saturday for allegedly recording Vivekanandar Rock and Thiruvalluvar Statue with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle fitted with a video camera .

Kanniyakumari Deputy Superintendent of Police Venugopal told The Hindu that Subashish Mukerji of West Bengal, Gaurav Chauhan of Noida and Titus of Kohima in Nagaland were allegedly recording the world-famous tourist spots. They neither had permission for videorecording nor a licence for using the UAV.

Police seized the UAV and the instruments used for recording. The youths were taken into custody and released on bail on the condition that they appear before police for an inquiry.