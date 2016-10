MUSIC DANCE DRAMA

Today at 6.15 p.m. Day three Bhagavat Vaatsalyam Geetha Govindham - Harikatha by Madurai T N Seshagopalan with Sherthalai R Sivakumar and B Ganapathiraman. Arkay Convention Center, Mylapore. All are welcome.

Sangeetha Saurabha – Series 2

Dr.RADHA BHASKAR presents Demo-Concert on “KRITI – ITS FORM AND CONTENT” on 30th October (Sunday) at 10 a.m. - Thirucherai Karthik (violin) & Thirucherai Kaushik (Mrudangam) at Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan’s PAC Ramaswamy Raja Hall (2nd Floor), Mylapore. Supported by MINISTRY OF CULTURE, GOVERNMENT OF INDIA. Ph: 98400 72821. All are welcome.

TOM Proudly Presents

Deepavali Special Show, Madhuvanthi and Sureshwar in E.Va.Ka. Date: Oct 30th Time: 4pm and 7pm Venue: Vani Mahal Mini Hall A/C Tickets flat rate -Rs.100 and Rs.200. For tickets: Bookmyshow. Tickets available at the venue from 2 pm.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sringeri Bharathi Vidyashram, T. Nagar, Ph: 24348964

Tomorrow Deepavali, Mor. 6 a.m Special Dhanalakshmi Alankaram to Goddess Saradamba, 9 a.m onwards H.H. Jagadguru Sri Sri Abhinava Vidhya Tirtha Mahaswamigal Jayanthi, Paduka Pooja, Mahadeeparadhanai. All are welcome.