A total of 2,719 draft polling stations have been approved for Virudhunagar district, Collector A. Sivagnanam said. Chairing an all-party meeting to discuss the draft polling stations here on Friday, the Collector said 2,109 of the draft polling stations were located in rural areas, 160 in municipal areas and 450 in town panchayats. The polling stations were selected in accordance with established norms and were nearer to the voters of respective areas. The Collector, however, said the final decision on the polling stations would be taken on September 14, based on objections or suggestions regarding the location of polling stations. District Rural Development Agency Project Director Suresh, Personal Assistant to Collector (Election) Satheesh Babu, commissioners of panchayat unions, municipal engineers and town panchayat executive officers took part.
2,719 polling stations in Virudhunagar
