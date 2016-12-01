2,600 special buses, 16 temporary bus stands for deepam festival

more-in

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate 2,600 special buses to and from Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam festival on December 12.

Thee special buses will make about 7,000 trips. As many as 12 temporary bus stands are coming up on nine focal roads leading to Tiruvannamalai. Buses would only be allowed up to the temporary bus stands, but not up to the main bus stand.

Normally, only nine temporary bus stands, one each on every focal road, would be set up during the festival. It is to avoid congestion that the number has been increased into 12. There will be two temporary bus stands on Chengam Road and three on Tirukkoilur Road.

In addition to that four bus stands (two in Thandarampattu Road, one each on Chengam Road and Tindivanam Road) are to be set up. The temporary bus stands would be used for parking extra buses that cannot be parked in the temporary bus stand.