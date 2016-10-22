Lt. Gen. Rajeev Chopra, Col. of the Madras Regiment, presenting medal to the best recruit at Shrinagesh Barracksat the passing out parade in Wellington on Friday.-Photo: M.Sathyamoorthy

A grand attestation parade was held at the Shrinagesh Barracks of the Madras Regimental Centre on Friday, where 252 recruits took their oaths and became sepoys.

They ate a pinch of salt, and took oath by placing their hands on copies of the Bible, Koran, and the Bhagawad Gita wrapped in Tricolor.

This tradition has been resumed after a long time.

Lieutenant General Rajeev Chopra, Colonel of the Madras Regimental Centre reviewed the parade.

The recruits, who will henceforth be known as “Thambis” were once again reminded of their duties which await them once they are posted to their respective battalions.

The Commandant of the MRC, Brigadier S.K. Sangwan was present.